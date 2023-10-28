Volleyball falls short to California Baptist University

The Southern Utah University volleyball team traveled to Riverside, California, for a Western Athletic Conference matchup with California Baptist University. On Saturday, Oct. 26, the CBU Lancers had a clean sweep, taking all three sets against the Thunderbirds.

This win propels CBU to a winning conference record of 6-5 and an overall record of 13-9. SUU moves to 1-10 in conference play and 5-16 overall.

The Lancers had a strong start to the first set and scored the first few points. SUU fought and kept the score close for the first half but came up just short at the end, losing 25-22. Andrea Spasojevic contributed six of the 14 kills by the Thunderbirds in the set.

The second set started off tight. After a kill by Charlotte Wilson tied the set 5-5, the Lancers scored the next 5 points, making it hard for the Thunderbirds to keep up. Not being able to tie again for the rest of the set, Southern Utah let CBU take the 25-18 set win.

The Thunderbirds took the first 2 points of the last set and stayed on top until it was tied at 8 points apiece. The Lancers kept the Thunderbirds on their toes as they took the lead. One last kill by Chandler Gorman sealed the deal, finishing off the match with a 25-17 set.

Notable stats

— Spasojevic led with the most overall kills with 14.

— CBU’s Maddie Brown helped her team to victory with 19 assists.

— SUU’s Arianna Rossi had the most digs of the match with 15.

Next up

The Thunderbirds are staying on the road as they head to Grand Canyon University for their next game against the Lopes on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. MT. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Taeya Garcia

Photographer: Taeya Garcia

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net