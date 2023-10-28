Men finish third, women finish fourth in WAC Championships

The Southern Utah University men’s and women’s cross country teams both finished strong at the Western Athletic Conference cross country championships on Friday morning. Out of 11 teams, the men finished third out in the 8K and the women finished fourth in the 6K.

Men’s recap

With 67 points, the men’s team finished in third place, just behind Utah Valley University and meet champion California Baptist University.

Leading the way for the Thunderbirds was Jacob Peterson in sixth place with a time of 23 minutes, 51.7 seconds. Travis Feeny followed close behind in eighth and a 23:57.3 finish. Coleman Cragun finished in 14th with a time of 24:27.9, and Noah Jenkins came in 16th with a time of 24:34.1. Santiago Gaitan and Max Jones came in 23rd and 24th place, respectively, with times of 24:51.7 and 24:52.3.

Rounding out the competition for the Thunderbirds were Bowen Martin in 27th place with a time of 25:00.2, Lanse Larsen in 32nd with a time of 25:17.8 and Nethaneel “Ban” Taylor in 38th with a time of 25:22.2.

Women’s recap

In fourth place, the women’s team finished behind the University of Texas Arlington, Cal Baptist and Utah Valley with 115 points.

Sariah Hernandez led the way for the Thunderbirds with a ninth-place finish and a time of 20:49.6. A time of 22:07.8 earned Taylor Jorgensen 27th place, while Daisy Baker and Quinn Hagerman finished back to back in 29th and 30th with times of 22:16.5 and 22:23.4.

Wrapping things up for Southern Utah was Josii Johnson in 32nd place with a time of 22:29.4, Addison Dalton in 37th place with a time of 22:42.6 and Makalya Pitcher in 40th with a time of 22:52.7.

Up next

Southern Utah will now take the next two weeks to prepare for the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships. The meet will take place in Lubbock, Texas, on the campus of Texas Tech University on Friday, Nov. 10.

Author: James Wilson

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

