Football back in action Saturday vs. Austin Peay

Southern Utah University football will resume play this week when they host Austin Peay State University on Saturday, Oct. 21. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+. Southern Utah will enter with a 2-4 record, while Austin Peay sits with a record of 4-2 on the year.

Austin Peay

Austin Peay enters this matchup third in the United Athletic Conference with a record of 1-0 in conference play. They are coming off a 41-14 victory against Gardner-Webb University.

APSU averages a staggering 35.6 points per game and is led by quarterback Mike DiLiello, who is averaging 286.1 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions. DiLiello’s top target is wide receiver Trey Goodman. The junior from Atlanta, Georgia, had five receptions for 101 yards against Gardner-Webb and averages 66.3 yards per game.

Governor running back Jevon Jackson has been lighting up the stat sheets these last three games. The redshirt sophomore has averaged 154.3 rushing yards in his last three games with four touchdowns. DiLiello, though the quarterback, is also a threat with his legs, as he is averaging 18.6 rushing yards per game with three touchdowns on the ground this year.

The defense has also been on point all year, allowing only 21 points per game. Linebacker Tyler Long leads the Governors in tackles with 53, including 15 solo tackles, while linebacker Hosea Knifeley Jr. leads the team in sacks with three on the year.

Southern Utah

SUU enters this weekend with a 1-1 record in UAC play, good enough for sixth place in conference standings. Southern Utah won their last game against Tarleton State University 27-26.

The Thunderbird offense is led by redshirt senior Justin Miller, who is coming off a game where he completed 75.5% of his passes for 314 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Miller’s favorite targets this year have been redshirt freshman Zach Mitchell and senior Isaiah Wooden. The wide receivers have put up identical numbers, each leading the team with 416 yards and four touchdowns.

Braedon Wissler and Targhee Lambson continue to lead SUU in both rushing attempts and rushing yards. The Thunderbirds are averaging 77.7 yards per game with an average of 2.6 yards per carry.

Trevon Gola-Callard leads the Thunderbird defense with 44 total tackles on the year and had his best game two weeks ago against the Texans. He recorded 10 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and caused a game-altering play where he forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter that led to a touchdown.

Key stats

— SUU has allowed 21.5 points per game in their two wins this year versus 29.25 points per game in their four losses.

— DiLiello has averaged 310.7 passing yards per game in their four wins while only 237 yards in their two losses.

— Southern Utah’s defense has forced five turnovers over the past three games.

— Austin Peay has recorded seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss in their last two games.

Author: Jack Paul

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net