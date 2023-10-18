Volleyball remains at home after back-to-back losses

The Southern Utah University women’s volleyball team will look to bounce back after they dropped two matches to Seattle University and Utah Valley University.

Southern Utah will face the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Their following matchup will be against Stephen F. Austin State University on Saturday, Oct. 21. Both games will be in Cedar City.

University of Texas at Arlington

The Mavericks have put together a great season so far with an overall record of 15-6 and 4-4 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Brianna Ford has been the Mavericks’ star. She leads the team with 290 kills and 23 service aces, and she is second in digs with 187.

Defensively, it has been Ali Wells, Kortney Puckett and Paige Reagor that have been solid for UTA. Wells leads the team in digs with 315, while Puckett and Reagor have earned 71 and 54 blocks, respectively.

Stephen F. Austin

With a demanding first-place presence in the WAC volleyball standings, the Lumberjacks will look to add upon their 19-3 overall record. SFA has separated from the rest of the teams in conference play with a perfect 8-0 record.

Star senior Ielan Bradley has earned 256 kills and leads the team. She is followed by Izabella Ortiz, who has claimed 164 kills so far. Jayden Flynn can be found at the top of the leaderboards in assists and service aces.

Haley Hoang has led the Lumberjacks’ defensive charge with 327 digs. Along with her great offense, Ortiz has made 105 blocks and leads the team in that category.

The Lumberjacks will take on Utah Tech University on Thursday, Oct. 19, in St. George before traveling to Cedar City.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds struggled at home last week and now have a 5-13 overall record. Southern Utah’s recent rough patch has dropped them to 1-7 in conference play, and they are looking for a win to get back on track.

Andrea Spasojevic leads the team with 171 kills, 218 digs and 24 service aces. She has done it all on both ends for head coach Kacey Nady.

Defensively, Hana Makonova leads the team with 46 blocks and is followed closely by Carissa Richie, who has earned 32. Makonova also sits second on the team in kills with 138.

Southern Utah will be looking to end their two-game losing streak against two of the toughest opponents in the WAC.

Story: Chevy Blackburn

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net