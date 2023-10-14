Cross country shows out at Crimson Classic and Bronco Invitational

The Southern Utah University men’s and women’s cross country teams had great showings over the weekend. The men placed fifth out of 21 teams in the 8,000-meter at the Alabama Crimson Classic, while the women placed seventh out of 21 in the 6,000 at Santa Clara’s Bronco Invitational.

Crimson Classic

With 152 points, the Thunderbirds finished before strong Southeastern Conference programs such as Auburn University, Clemson University and Florida State University.

Leading the way for SUU once again was senior Travis Feeny, who finished in 17th with a time of 24 minutes and 25.6 seconds. Behind him were Coleman Cragun in 22nd with a time of 24:32.6 and Noah Jenkins in 26th with a time of 24:37.2.

Lanse Larsen finished 45th with a 24:54.4 time, followed directly by Jacob Peterson in 46th with a time of 24:55.0. Bowen Martin and Nethaneel “Ban” Taylor also finished back to back in 61st and 62nd with times of 25:04.6 and 25:05.0, respectively. Rounding out the competition for Southern Utah was Logan Peel in 75th with a time of 25:17.3.

Head coach Eric Houle, proud of their showing, said, “The men had a much better performance this weekend beating some very big teams.”

Bronco Invitational

With 204 points, the women’s team finished just behind Sacramento State University and host school Santa Clara University.

In 13th place, junior Sariah Hernandez was the top finisher for the Thunderbirds with a time of 20:25.2. Following close behind her in 24th was Taylor Jorgensen with a time of 20:53.7. Addison Dalton finished in 40th place with a time of 21:08.3, and Quinn Hagerman finished in 49th with a time of 21:25.9.

Finishing up for SUU was Makayla Pitcher in 94th place with a 22:04.4 finish and Madison Patrick in 148th with a time of 23:07.1.

Houle said of the meet, “The women had a breakthrough weekend; all our young ladies had personal best across the board. So, they’re adapting to workouts and are looking good going into the championship part of the season.”

Up next

The teams will now take the next two weeks to prepare for the Western Athletic Conference championships, which will take place at Abilene Christian University on Friday, Oct. 27.

Author: James Wilson

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net