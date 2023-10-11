Volleyball to host Seattle U and Utah Valley

After the Southern Utah University women’s volleyball team defeated Tarleton State University last week for their first Western Athletic Conference play win, they will host two conference games.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, Seattle University will come to Cedar City to take on Southern Utah at 6:30 p.m. Then, on Saturday, Oct. 14, Utah Valley University will compete against the Thunderbirds at 1 p.m.

Seattle University

The Redhawks enter the match with a record of 5-12 and are currently 0-6 in WAC play.

Junior outside hitter Arianna Bilby leads the team, ranking first for the Redhawks with 212 kills and third in digs with 155.

Redshirt freshman setter Elif Teksoy leads the team in assists, tallying 543 on the year.

Seattle U will be looking to end a six-game losing streak when they take on the Thunderbirds.

Utah Valley University

The Wolverines sit with a 5-12 record after sweeping Seattle U on Oct. 9.

UVU has three outside hitters with over 100 kills on the season. Sophomore Avery Shewell leads the team with 197, followed by Tori Ellis’ 165. Behind those two is Hailey Cuff, who has 102 kills.

Freshman libero Lani Matavao leads the team with 211 digs. Shewell trails her with a 121 total.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds enter the week with a record of 5-11 and are 1-5 in WAC play.

SUU has gotten a large contribution from Portland State University transfer Teniyah Leuluai. The junior setter has recorded 433 assists on the season.

Outside hitter Andrea Spasojevic has been an all-around performer this season, tallying 145 kills to put her first on the team. In addition, Spasojevic ranks second on the team in serving aces, fourth in blocks and first in digs with 192.

Southern Utah will look to build off their win last week and make a push for the WAC tournament.

Author: Brig Pyfer

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net