Soccer loses heartbreaker to California Baptist

On Sunday, Oct. 1, the Southern Utah University women’s soccer team welcomed California Baptist University for a conference matchup.

The first half was a defensive showcase for both teams, with neither team able to find the back of the net despite four shots on goal from the Thunderbirds. This led to a 0-0 tie at halftime.

The second half followed much of the same script despite an increased offensive effort from SUU. But in the 86th minute, California Baptist was able to find a goal off a shot by freshman Sonja Lux.

Just a minute later, the Lancers sealed the deal against the Thunderbirds when a short kick from junior Lauryn White found the back of the net, giving the Lancers the 2-0 win.

The loss moves the Thunderbirds to 0-6-6 on the season and 0-2-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. With the win, California Baptist moves to 7-1-5 overall and 2-0-2 in conference play.

Up next

The Thunderbirds now move into a two-game road trip in Texas, starting on Thursday, Oct. 5, when they take on the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg at 5:30 p.m. MDT. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Aidan Mortensen

Photographer: Anden Garfield

Editor: Anden Garfield

sports@suunews.net