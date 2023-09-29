Football to start UAC play against Central Arkansas

The Southern Utah University football team will host their first United Athletic Conference game against the University of Central Arkansas Bears.

Central Arkansas

The Bears are coming into this game with an even record of 2-2. Last week they triumphed in their final pre-conference game against Abilene Christian University with a final score of 52-17.

UCA boasts a strong running game, with the offense being led by running back ShunDerrick Powell. He has racked up 632 yards and five touchdowns over the course of the season.

On the defensive side, the Bears have been effective at limiting offenses, having held their opponents to an average of 23.8 points per game while their own average is over double that number at 41.5. Southern Utah will have to watch out for defensive end David Walker, who leads the team in sacks with a total of 2.5.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds also won their first home game against the Western Illinois Leathernecks, finishing the game with a final score of 37-17. This puts their record at 1-3 before they begin conference play.

In order to secure a victory against UCA, the Thunderbirds will need to keep up their strong protection from the offensive line. UCA has collected four interceptions over the last four games, so quarterback Justin Miller will need to avoid making risky throws to keep the Bears from forcing turnovers.

The game will be held on the Thunderbirds’ home turf at the Eccles Coliseum. The matchup will take place on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Author: Nick Stein

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics

Editor: Anden Garfield and Kale Nelson

sports@suunews.net