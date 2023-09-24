Volleyball struck down by Lancers

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the Southern Utah University volleyball team faced off against the California Baptist University Lancers, losing 3-1 in the best-of-five matchup.

The first set was a back-and-forth affair between the two teams, but behind two kills from redshirt senior Andrea Spasojevic, the Thunderbirds were able to win 25-22.

After this, it was all downhill for the Thunderbirds as California Baptist responded in the next set with a 25-21 win.

Again, in set three, the Lancers won 25-21, despite a strong effort from Spasojevic and graduate student Hana Makonova.

The final set saw the Lancers piling on points against the Thunderbirds, ultimately winning the set 25-13.

SUU now moves to 4-8 overall and 0-2 in Western Athletic Conference play.

What’s next

The Thunderbirds now look to an extended road trip of four games. They will start by facing the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg, Texas, on Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. MDT. That game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net