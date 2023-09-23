Soccer forces tie against rival Utah Tech

On Friday, Sept. 23, the Southern Utah University soccer team traveled to St. George to open conference play against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers.

The teams held each other scoreless until the 24th minute, when sophomore Lacy Fox was able to connect on a goal after an assist coming from senior Brynlee Rider.

The score would remain this way until the 76th minute when sophomore Sammie Sofonia found senior Ashley Rivera, assisting on what would be the equalizing goal.

After this, both teams entered a defensive gridlock where neither team was able to score for the remainder of the game. The showdown led to a 1-1 tie, moving the Thunderbirds’ record to 0-0-1 in conference play and 0-5-5 overall.

Up next

The Thunderbirds will return home for a two-game homestand. First, they will face Grand Canyon University on Sep. 28 at 4 p.m., followed by a match against California Baptist University on Oct.1 with play starting at 1 p.m.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net