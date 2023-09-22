Football set to take on the Leathernecks

The Southern Utah University football team will cap off homecoming week against Western Illinois University. The Leathernecks will take on the Thunderbirds Sept. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

Western Illinois

The Leathernecks come into this game with a record of 0-3. They were defeated last week against Lindenwood University 43-40.

On offense, WIU is led by junior quarterback Matt Morrissey. He is a first-year starter for the Leathernecks after transferring from Northern Iowa University. Through three games, he has thrown for 845 yards and has eight total touchdowns. To go with that, Morrissey has not thrown an interception yet this season.

Bradyn Smith, a senior defensive back, pilots the WIU defense. He is first on the team with 33 total tackles, 23 of which are solo. Smith appeared in nine games for the Leathernecks last year as a junior.

Southern Utah

The Thunderbirds also enter this game at 0-3. After a close 23-21 loss last week against the University of California, Davis, they will look to pick up their first win of the season.

For SUU, they will need an impact from their receiving core. Redshirt freshman Zach Mitchell has blossomed into an impact player thus far. He has recorded 16 catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior receiver Isaiah Wooden has had back-to-back impressive games for the Thunderbirds. On the year, he has 14 catches for 261 yards and three touchdowns.

Story by: Brig Pyfer

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net