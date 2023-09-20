Volleyball begins conference play with a two-game homestand

The Southern Utah University women’s volleyball team will begin Western Athletic Conference play this week with two home matches. They will first take on Grand Canyon University, and then they will host California Baptist University.

The Thunderbirds are currently sitting at a record of 4-6 after they swept the University of Idaho on Sept. 16.

Grand Canyon University

On Thursday, Sept. 21, the Antelopes will take on the Thunderbirds at 6:30 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

GCU comes in with a record of 7-4 after defeating the University of California, Irvine in their previous matchup.

The Antelopes are led by sophomore outside hitter Tatum Parrott. As a freshman, Parrott was named to the All-Freshman Team, as well as earning First Team All-WAC honors. On the year, Parrott has a total of 152 kills with a .298 percentage. She has also accumulated 22 blocks, which ranks her third for GCU.

California Baptist University

CBU, who currently holds a 7-4 record, will be in Cedar City on Saturday, Sept. 23, to take on Southern Utah. The match will take place at noon and can be streamed on ESPN+.

CBU’s offense is spearheaded by their two outside hitters. Graduate senior Catherine Krieger is second on the team with 135 kills. She also boasts a .231 percentage. Senior Michalina Rola leads the team with 148 kills and a .178 percentage.

Thunderbirds’ key players

If the Thunderbirds want to stop the high-power attack of the Antelopes, they will need a stellar performance from junior libero Arianna Rossi. Rossi has totaled 72 digs on the year, good for fourth on the SUU roster.

Setter Teniyah Leuluai will be vital for the Thunderbirds on Saturday. The junior from West Jordan has become a star for SUU thus far. She is far and away, leading the team in assists to begin the year. She has accumulated 300 through the first 10 matches of the season.

