This week in SUU sports

Southern Utah University athletics will be participating in eight events this week, spread out between seven teams.

Soccer

Soccer will play their ninth match of the season this week, this time hosting the 1-7 Idaho State University. With SUU’s record at 0-4-4, they are still in pursuit of their first win.

The game will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4 p.m. on the Thunderbird Soccer Field and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Alison Keller, Kiki Stewart and Ashley Rivera will all be recognized at the game as the team celebrates their senior night.

Golf

The men’s and women’s golf teams are both in the middle of tournaments which started on Sept. 10. The men’s team is competing in the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado, while the women’s is in Orem for the Timpanogos Collegiate Invitational. Play for both tournaments will wrap up on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Volleyball

Three matches are in line for the volleyball team this week. Currently standing at 3-4, they will take on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Tuesday, and Marshall University and the University of Idaho later this weekend.

Southern Utah will be at UNLV on Sept. 12 for the first game of the week at 7:30 p.m. The games against Marshall and Idaho will be in the America First Event Center on Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. and on Sept. 16 at 12 p.m., respectively. All games can be streamed on ESPN+.

Football

For the third consecutive week, football will be on the road, heading to the University of California, Davis. Kickoff is set for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. MDT, and ESPN+ will be streaming the game.

The football team has started off with a 0-2 record, though the losses came against the toughest opponents Southern Utah is supposed to face this week. Their former conference rivals have a 1-1 record and are coming off a 55-7 loss against Oregon State University.

Cross country

This weekend will see both cross country teams running in the University of California, Riverside Invitational for their second meet of the year. The men’s team placed fourth in the Utah Valley University Invitational last week, while the women’s team came in fifth.

Story by: Anden Garfield

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net