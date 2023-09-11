Soccer and volleyball finish weekend against California teams

The Southern Utah University volleyball and soccer teams brought mixed emotions this weekend as the volleyball team picked up a win and the soccer team suffered two losses. Volleyball hosted the Bulldogs of Fresno State University and won 3-2. In soccer’s two away games, they lost 1-3 to the University of the Pacific and 0-4 to San Jose State University.

Volleyball vs. Fresno State

In a back-and-forth match against the Bulldogs, the Thunderbirds held on to earn the win in the fifth set. SUU won the first, third and fifth sets with scores of 25-22, 26-24 and 15-6. Fresno State played hard to win the second and fourth sets, both 25-20.

Despite Fresno State outscoring SUU in the match 76-64, SUU managed to pick up their first win after four consecutive losses to improve their record to 3-4.

Teniyah Leuluai led the Thunderbirds in assists with 38 and contributed 15 digs. Andrea Spasojevic scored 14 points for SUU, coming from one service ace and 13 kills.

Soccer vs. Pacific

Two early goals by Pacific ended up being the difference in Friday night’s game.

Pacifics’ Kaya Rosa scored in the ninth minute off a corner kick. Anaya Shelton added another just two minutes later. Haley Johnson of Pacific scored the last goal in the first half at the 43-minute mark.

SUU’s lone goal, doubling as the final goal of the game, came in minute 60 by Sammie Sofonia, who scored on a wide-open net after a Pacific mishap. Pacific’s control returned after, and the game ended in their victory.

Soccer vs. San Jose State

The Spartans of San Jose State gave SUU their fourth loss of the season and their third shutout.

Three of SJSU’s four goals came in the first half of the game: two from Taylor Phillips and one from Bella Flocchini. The Spartans were not done yet, though, and scored once more in the 84th minute. It was Flocchini’s second of the game and fifth of the season.

Despite SUU’s five shots on goal and keeper Julia Ortega’s four saves, they were unable to get anything going. Following the winningest season in program history, the 0-4-4 Thunderbirds are still hunting for their first win of 2023.

Story by: Brig Pyfer and Anden Garfield

Photo by: Anden Garfield

