Football to travel north for showdown with BYU

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will hit the road with their sights on Brigham Young University for their second game of the season. A game against the Cougars, who recently joined the Big 12, will allow SUU to determine how they line up against one of the best teams in the nation.

Last week, the Thunderbirds faced an uphill battle against the Arizona State University Sun Devils of the Pac-12. Despite the talent they were up against, SUU did not go down easily, clawing their way to a 24-21 loss.

If the Thunderbirds can return to the field this weekend with the same fiery flashes they showed against ASU, the Cougars could be in for some startling surprises.

The competition

BYU defeated the Sam Houston Bearkats in a highly-defensive 14-0 shutout last week. Bringing in two of the Cougars’ three interceptions, junior cornerback Jakob Robinson proved to be a serious problem for the Bearkats.

In his debut as a Cougar, Pittsburgh transfer Kedon Slovis threw for 145 yards and rushed for both touchdowns, while freshman running back LJ Martin racked up 91 yards, likely securing a starting spot.

A daunting task

While SUU is viewed as an underdog in the upcoming contest, there are still several ways the Thunderbirds can succeed against or upset the Cougars.

Southern Utah football will have to be on point when it comes to the passing game, taking few unnecessary risks against a BYU defense that makes their foes pay for their mistakes.

The Thunderbirds can also take advantage of the fact that the Cougars are still sorting out their roster and establishing team chemistry. Since they have a new quarterback, and it’s only the second game of the season, BYU isn’t fully stocked on momentum yet.

Whether SUU can pull off the upset or not, this game will be very important to the Thunderbirds’ season. If they perform well against a powerhouse team like the Cougars, they will gain confidence and turn heads before barreling into the rest of their season.

Game details

BYU will debut a new navy blue helmet when SUU travels to face them on Sept. 9. The game will be broadcasted on BYUtv at 1 p.m.

Story by: Kale Nelson

Photo by: SUU Athletics

sports@suunews.net