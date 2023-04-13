Track takes on three California meets

On Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, the Southern Utah University track and field team will take on a multi-meet weekend in California, competing in the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, the Mount Sac Relays in Walnut and the Pacific Intercollegiate and Beach Invitational in Long Beach.

Last time out

The Thunderbirds competed at the Utah Spring Classic in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

Freshman Shelyse Ellingford leaped her way to fourth all-time in SUU history in the pole vault with a jump of 10-11 ¾. Ellingford finished in sixth place.

Senior Haley Tanne finished third overall in the 1,500-meter run. Tanne ran a blazing time of 4 minutes and 31.20 seconds, which moved her to 13th all-time in the SUU record books.

Athletes to watch

The men’s long jumpers are ranked sixth overall in the nation. They are led by junior Astly Davis, whose personal record is 24-1, and by sophomore teammate Cedar English with the same mark.

Junior Nick Pembroke will be looking to improve on his stellar performance last week in both the 400-meter and 200-meter sprints. Pembroke sprinted to a time of 48.51 in the 400-meter and 22.67 in the 200-meter.

Where to watch

The Bryan Clay Invitational can be streamed on FloTrack. Live stats for both the Mount Sac Relays and the Pacific Intercollegiate and Beach Invitational will be provided through Finished Results.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics