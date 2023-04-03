Track and field finds success in California

On Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, the Southern Utah University track and field team competed in three California meets: the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, the Mike Fanelli Classic in San Francisco and the Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic in Irvine.

Stanford Invitational

Senior Haley Tanne, who holds the school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, broke her own record with a blazing time of 10 minutes and 15.15 seconds, which was fast enough to guarantee Tanne a spot in the NCAA regionals and 14th place overall.

Graduate student Payton Riggs had a stellar showing in the 800-meter dash, recording a time of 1:52.35 and finishing 26th overall.

Mike Fanelli Classic

Junior Hayden Harward had a great showing in the 1,500-meter run, achieving a time of 3:54.11, and right behind him was freshman teammate Lane Larsen with a time of 3:54.2. The close times gave the duo 12th and 13th place finishes, respectively.

In the 5,000-meter dash, freshman Addison Dalton came away with a personal best of 17:23.34, finishing 35th in the field.

Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic

The women’s 4×100 relay team continued their dominance this week, coming away with a first place finish with a time of 46.58.

Sophomore Jentry Skidmore brought home the gold medal in the long jump with a distance of 19-3 1/2, which reinforces her hold on the No. 3 spot in the school record book.

The men’s 4×400 also put on a dominant performance, taking first in the event with a time of 3:13.74.

Sophomore Savannah Nielson claimed a spot in the school record books, moving to eighth all-time in the 100-meter hurdles and taking second in the event. Nielson finished with a time of 14.36.

Coming up

On Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8, the Thunderbirds will again be splitting up to take on two different meets: the Utah Spring Classic in Salt Lake City and the Utah State Aggie Invitational in Logan.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics