Coach Tracy Sanders to stay at SUU

Southern Utah University women’s basketball head coach Tracy Sanders has signed a contract extension that will have her stay with SUU through the 2027-28 season. After starting with the Thunderbirds in 2018, the extension will keep her with Southern Utah for five more years.

Under Sanders’ guidance, the women’s basketball team just finished one of their best seasons in program history. This included them winning the Western Athletic Conference regular season title and taking their first trip to the March Madness Tournament.

Sanders’ coaching career began at Saint Mary’s College, where she has been inducted into the Hall of Fame for her contributions as a player from 1996-2000. She was their associate head coach before moving to Southern Utah.

When Sanders started coaching at SUU, she was welcomed by a team that was coming off a three-win season. She led them to eight wins in her first year, and the team qualified for the Big Sky Conference Tournament. The next year, the Thunderbirds won 18 games and a share of the Big Sky regular season title.

In 2020-21, Southern Utah went 11-9, followed by an 18-12 season the next year.

Sanders’ success only grew in the last season with a 23-10 overall record while going 16-2 in conference play. The Thunderbirds will enter the 2023-24 season as the reigning WAC champions fresh off of tying the winningest season in program history.

Story and photos by: Anden Garfield

