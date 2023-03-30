Softball looks to get back to their winning ways versus Stephen F. Austin 

The Southern Utah University softball team is back at home for a Western Athletic Conference series versus the Lumberjacks of Stephen F. Austin State University.

Last time out, the Thunderbirds were swept by Abilene Christian University. Southern Utah heads into the week 4-17 overall on the season and 1-5 in WAC play.

The Thunderbirds

Freshman Emily Gonzalez has been the power hitter for the Thunderbirds so far. She leads the team with a .407 batting average, 24 hits and four home runs on the season. Junior Allie Laub has shined bright in her first season as a Thunderbird, batting .300 and collecting four doubles. Senior Madison Sanders has an eye for getting on base, leading the team with 12 walks.

Redshirt senior Payton Goodrich leads the rotation with a 5.06 ERA and is third on the team with 12 strikeouts. Sophomore Keimon Winston leads the team with two wins and 18 strikeouts.

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

The Lumberjacks are 15-14 overall on the season and 4-2 in WAC play. Last time out, SFA went 1-2 in a series versus Seattle University.

Senior Mackenzie Bennett leads the team with a .333 batting average. She is also second on the team in home runs and first in RBIs. The home run leader for SFA is senior Gaby Garcia, who has nine on the season. Second in RBIs, she trails Bennett with 20.

The pitching rotation is led by freshman Alexis Telford. She has a 2.45 ERA and 59 strikeouts on the season. Sophomore Brooke Gainous has a 3.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts on the season, trailing only Telford in both categories.

First pitch

This is the first time these programs will face off on the diamond. Friday, March 31, will be a double-header with the first game starting at 1 p.m. MDT and the second game at 3 p.m. MDT. The last game of the series will be on Saturday, April 1, with the first pitch at noon MDT. The series will be held at Kathryn Berg Field and will be streamed on ESPN+.

