Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational canceled due to weather

The Southern Utah University track and field team was set to compete at the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational on Wednesday, March 23, but due to inclement weather conditions in Provo, the meet was canceled. The competition will not be rescheduled.

Now the Thunderbirds look ahead to three separate meets, all taking place throughout Friday, March 31, and Saturday, April 1, in California. They will have athletes competing in the Stanford Invitational in Stanford, the Mike Fanelli Invitational in San Francisco and the Vince O’Boyle Track & Field Classic in Irvine.

Story by: Aidan Mortensen

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics