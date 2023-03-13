Wolfpack sweeps Thunderbirds at the Judy Sather Classic 

The Southern Utah University softball team dropped two games to the University of Nevada, Reno this past weekend. Saturday’s matchup was canceled due to weather, so both programs decided on a double-header on Sunday. The two losses put the Thunderbirds at 3-12 on the season.

Game 1

The Thunderbirds started the first inning with freshman Emily Gonzalez getting on base after a single out to centerfield. Southern Utah failed to get anyone else on base, ending the top of the first. The Wolfpack were the opposite; sophomore Keimon Winston gave up four runs off of seven batters.

Head coach Don Don Williams decided to make a pitching change and brought in junior Shelby Basso, though the move did not phase the Wolfpack. They scored five runs to end the inning, leading 9-0.

Southern Utah did not score any runs in the remaining innings but did muster two more hits. UNR scored four more runs in the fourth inning. The mercy rule came into effect, and the Wolfpack won 13-0 in five innings.

Game 2

Freshman Riley Nielson got the nod to start for the Thunderbirds in the final game of the series. Southern Utah batted first, and Gonzalez got on base once again with a single. Senior Madison Sanders got on base after an error committed by Nevada, which put runners in scoring position, but Nielson unfortunately grounded out and ended the inning.

UNR was held scoreless in the bottom of the first with SUU giving up one hit. The Thunderbird offense could not muster any runs with the game remaining scoreless. Nevada scored two runs in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead.

The Thunderbirds got on base throughout the game but failed to score runs. UNR held on for a 2-0 victory.

Looking ahead

The Thunderbirds will have their home opener and first series as a member of the Western Athletic Conference with the University of Texas, Arlington coming to town. Of the series, two games will be played on Friday, March 17, and the final game will be played on Saturday, March 18. The series will be held at Kathryn Berg Field.

Story by Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics