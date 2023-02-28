Women’s basketball to wrap up regular season at home 

The Southern Utah University women’s basketball team will wrap up the 2022-2023 campaign with two more games at home against California Baptist University and Grand Canyon University.

Last time out

Last week, the Thunderbirds went into overtime in both of their matchups down in Texas. Abilene Christian University bested Southern Utah 89-83. In the second matchup, the Thunderbirds overcame a tough Tarleton State University team and won 80-78.

On the season

The Thunderbirds enter this week with an 18-9 overall record and 14-2 record in Western Athletic Conference play. SUU sits atop the conference regular season standings and second in the WAC Resume Seeding System.

Graduate guard Cherita Daugherty leads the Thunderbirds in scoring with 15 points per game and is first in steals with 30 on the season. Redshirt junior Lizzy Williamson is one of the best rebounders and shot blockers in the country. She is tied for No. 32 in total rebounds, No. 25 in rebounds per game with an average of 10 and No. 19 in defensive rebounds per game. Williamson is in the top 20 for total blocks and blocks per game.

SUU as a team is No. 15 in blocks per game, No. 23 in rebound margin, No. 19 in rebounds per game with an average of 42.19 and No. 8 in defensive rebounds per game with an average of 30.6.

CBU Lancers

The Lancers enter this week with a 16-11 overall record and 12-4 record in conference play. CBU holds five straight wins and looks to make it six against the Thunderbirds. Last time out, the Lancers beat Utah Tech University 75-71.

As a team, California Baptist is efficient on both sides of the court. On offense, the Lancers are in the top 50 in free throws made per game and scoring offense. Additionally, CBU is No. 4 in three-point shot attempts per game and No. 36 in made three-point shots. On the defensive side, California Baptist is No. 31 in steals per game at 9.9 and No. 19 in defensive rebounds per game, averaging 29.4.

Freshman Trinity San Antonio is the leading scorer for the Lancers, collecting 15.6 per game. San Antonio also leads the team in steals with 49 on the season.

This matchup will be a familiar place for CBU junior Kinsley Barrington, the former Thunderbird who spent her first two years of college basketball in Cedar City. This will also be the first time both programs face each other.

GCU Antelopes

The Lopes enter this week with a 19-8 overall record and 11-5 record in conference play. Grand Canyon is 3-2 in their last five games. Last time out, GCU lost to the University of Texas at Arlington 93-77.

The Lopes are one of the best defensive teams in the country. GCU is No. 4 in steals per game with an average of 13.1, No. 36 in turnover margin and No. 8 in turnovers forced per game with 21.44. Individually, sophomore Aaliyah Collins is No. 19 in the country for steals with 75 on the season.

Junior Olivia Lane is the leading scorer on the team, averaging 12 points per game, and she shoots 48% from the field. Graduate forward Evan Zars leads the team in rebounds with 192 on the season.

In their last matchup, Southern Utah beat Grand Canyon 63-60 on Jan. 25.

Game details

Southern Utah will be at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, to face the Lancers at 6:30 p.m. MST. Their following game will also be at home against Grand Canyon on Saturday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. MST. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics