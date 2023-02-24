Flippin’ Birds fall at home to Boise State

Southern Utah University gymnastics fell short against the Boise State University Broncos 196.525-195.525. This marked the Flippin’ Birds’ first home loss since Feb. 12, 2021, against Brigham Young University.

Vault

Southern Utah started their night with the vault routine and was outscored by Boise State 49.100-49.075. The Flippin’ Birds’ highest scorer was Caitlin Kho with a 9.900. Kennedi McClain scored a 9.725 in her first career vault, which was .025 more than her sister, Karley.

Boise State was led by Alyssa Vulaj and Emily Lopez, who both scored a 9.875. Right behind them was Adrianna Popp with a score of 9.850.

Bars

The Broncos went first for the bar routine and scored a 49.175, but the Flippin’ Birds responded with a 49.275. For Boise State, Lopez scored a routine-high 9.950, and her score was followed by a 9.925 from Courtney Blackson.

Southern Utah’s scoring was led by Karley McClain and Shylen Murakami, who both put up 9.900s. Nikki Thomas was third in scoring with a 9.850.

Beam

The Flippin’ Birds struggled on the bars after a program record last week. Shylen Murakami, Karley McClain and Kaylee Kho each took a fall that deducted 0.500 points from their routine. However, Ellie Cacciola was able to score a 9.875 that helped the Flippin’ Birds put up a 47.925.

Boise State scored a total of 49.025 that was led by Lopez with a 9.900. Emma Loyim followed that with a score of 9.825.

Floor

Karley McClain and Emma Ingrassia topped all gymnasts with a pair of 9.900s. Next up for the Flippin’ Birds was Taylor Gull and Aubri Schwartze, who each scored a 9.850. Southern Utah put up a total score of 49.250.

The Broncos did not fare as well but were able to coast through their floor routine because of the Flippin’ Birds’ errors on the beam. They scored a total of 49.225 on the floor, which was led by 9.875s from Elaina McGovern and Courtney Blackson.

Next up

Southern Utah will travel to Sacramento, California, for a quad meet on Mar. 3. The meet will begin at 8 p.m. MST time in The Hornets’ Nest arena and can be streamed on ESPN+.

Article by: Chevy Blackburn

sports@suunew.net

Photo courtesy of andengarfield@suu.edu