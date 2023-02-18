Flippin’ Birds stick the landing against USU

Southern Utah University’s gymnastics team took a 197.125-196.175 win against the Utah State University Aggies on Friday, Feb. 17. The win keeps SUU ranked No. 1 in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference, and the Flippin’ Birds are ranked No. 21 in the country.

This is the first time since 2010 that SUU has won all of their duel meets in conference play.

Bars

SUU kicked off the meet on the bars with an overall score of 49.275. Mayson Bentley’s 9.900 earned the SUU high score and tied her with USU gymnast Brianna Brooks for the overall high score. Karley McClain and Shylen Murakami tied for the second highest score with a 9.875.

Vault

The Flippin’ Birds’ 49.200 event score maintained their lead. Kayla Pardue, a regular high scorer for SUU, took home the overall high score with a 9.875. Ellie Cacciola and Caitlin Kho tied for the second overall high score with a 9.850.

Floor

On the floor, McClain and Taylor Gull’s 9.875 tied for SUU’s high score and second overall. Hailey Vultaggio and Aubri Schwartze followed with a 9.850. USU’s Ariel Toomey took the overall high score with a 9.925.

Beam

In the final rotation, SUU earned a 49.450 on the beam, an event high score for the Flippin’ Birds. McClain and Vultaggio earned a 9.925, the overall high score for the meet. Rachel Smith followed closely behind with a 9.900.

Looking ahead

The Flippin’ Birds return to the America First Event Center to face Boise State University on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. MST.

Story by: Audrey Gee

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics