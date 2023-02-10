SUU Flippin’ Birds and BYU go head to head for second week in a row

In a close battle, Southern Utah University took down Brigham Young University last week 196.925 to 196.475. The win left SUU ranked first and BYU ranked second in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference, but the Flippin’ Birds will be called to defend their title once more this week.

Southern Utah University

SUU’s win against BYU was a hard-fought one. Behind in the first two events, the Flippin’ Birds were forced to catch up. Thankfully, they tied on the beam, allowing them to pull ahead in the running score.

On the vault, Karley McClain and Kayla Pardue tied with a 9.825.

Shylen Murakami remains SUU’s queen of the uneven bars with a 9.900. Though not her highest score, she is still tied for second in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference individual top scores for the event.

Ellie Cacciola and Hailey Vultaggio both earned a 9.900 on the beam, helping SUU to pull ahead during their third event. Cacciola is tied for second in the MRGC’s individual top scores on the beam.

It was on the floor that they truly shined. McClain, Aubri Shwartze and Vultaggio all scored above a 9.900.

With a 9.950, McClain earned herself the title of Floor Specialist of the Week for the fourth week in a row. The rest of her performance also helped to earn her Gymnast of the Week for the fifth week in a row.

Brigham Young University

BYU pulled into the lead during their first event, the uneven bars, and the difference was substantial enough that, despite outscoring BYU in the second event, SUU was still behind.

On the vault, Kylie Eaquinto earned a 9.900, the high score of the meet for this event.

Lindsey Hunter earned the uneven bar high score with a 9.925, which also earned her the Bar Specialist of the Week in the MRGC. Anna Bramblett scored a 9.900, tieing her with Murakami for the second highest score.

BYU tied with SUU on the beam with a 49.275 total. Mina Margraf earned a 9.925, which placed her as Beam Specialist of the Week.

Elease Rollins snagged BYU’s high floor score with an 8.875. Heidi Schooley followed with an 8.825.

With the recent loss, BYU will definitely bring their A game in an attempt to dethrone the SUU Flippin’ Birds.

When and where

The Flippin’ Birds will travel to BYU on Friday, Feb. 10, to compete at the Marriott Center. The meet will be streamed on BYUtv.

Article By Audrey Gee

sports@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of SUU Athletics