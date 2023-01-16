Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast

The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week.

According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.

As for snowfall totals, AccuWeather predicts that the Cedar City area has a 35% chance to see between three to six inches of snow from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17. There is also a 29% chance of the area seeing six to ten inches of snow during this time.

After the system moves through Utah on Wednesday, the forecast shows that the following two days will be partly cloudy with periods of overcast cloud cover.

On Friday, another winter weather system is forecasted to move into Iron County, leaving only a tenth of an inch of snow. This storm should impact the area for less than a day before moving east.

Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy with a high temperature of 28 degrees and a low temperature of 12 degrees.

Prepare to drive through patches of snow and ice in the early days of the week. If you are returning from a brief Martin Luther King Jr. Day trip, drive safely and keep an eye on road conditions by using the UDOT website as you return to the area.

For the remainder of the week, bundle up for traveling to morning classes, as the low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to late teens.

Article by: Luke McKenzie

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Jessica Fadel on Unsplash