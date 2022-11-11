SUU football hopes to get back on track against the Lincoln Oaklanders

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will seek to turn around their five-game losing streak at home versus the Lincoln University Oaklanders. The Thunderbirds currently sit at a 3-6 overall record and a 1-3 record in the Western Athletic Conference.

Lincoln University, a Division II school, opened the season with five straight losses but have won two of their last four to put them at a 2-7 record.

In the last three games, the Thunderbirds have struggled in close losses. First, they traveled to face Abilene Christian University on Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium where, despite SUU’s four sacks and 11 tackles for loss, the team lost in a tight 18-21 matchup.

They returned home for their next game, where they racked up a season-high 204 rushing yards in a higher scoring but equally close 38-41 nailbiter loss to the Stephen F. Austin University Lumberjacks.

SUU hit the road again in a rivalry rematch against the Utah Tech University Trailblazers. The Thunderbirds scored four rushing touchdowns in a 36-48 battle but couldn’t make it out of the Greater Zion Stadium with a win.

Thunderbird quarterback Justin Miller heads the team, passing for 2,459 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.

Having taken eight total touchdowns to the house this year, Isaiah Wooden leads the team in total yards with 797 and averages over 20 yards per reception.

On defense, Thunderbird linebacker Kohner Cullimore reached 75 total tackles last week, ten of them being for loss. In the secondary, safety Rodrick Ward leads as a tackler with 46 total tackles and three interceptions on the season.

The Thunderbirds will look to swing the momentum into their favor against the Oaklanders before their final regular season game against the Sam Houston State University Bearkats. SUU will face off against Lincoln University in the Eccles Coliseum at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.

