SUU News’ new University Journal focuses on President Mindy Benson

Volume VI, issue I of the University Journal, SUU News’ serial publication, will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 25. The journal focuses heavily on Southern Utah University’s President Mindy Benson and her journey to the presidency.

To read the magazine, pick up a free copy at any of the UJ stands located in every building on campus or visit the SUU News office in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to the ping pong tables.

Stories in volume VI, issue I:

Tart girl to university president: Southern Utah University’s new president shares the story of her rise to the top.

Coach Fitz: DeLane Fitzgerald may have only been at SUU for a few months, but he’s already making waves for his team.

Leaving a legacy: For some T-Birds, SUU pride just runs in the family.

This land is whose land?: Why certain groups are underrepresented in the outdoors — and how SUU communities are working to change that.

Studying and understudying: How five SUU undergraduates got the opportunity of a lifetime with the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Creating a model for mental health in Utah: An inside look at SUU’s new Psy.D. program.

Applied Event Planning: President Benson’s class offers a practical learning experience.

The Braxton Jones Effect: Braxton’s journey as a Thunderbird to an NFL starter for the Chicago Bears.

Lee Byers: Meet Lee Byers and learn the history of SUU’s live broadcasting team.

Thanks for reading, T-Birds!

Story by: Aspen English

eic@suunews.net

University Journal graphic design by Emily Loertscher