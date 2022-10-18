SUU’s HSS students use TikTok to share their school spirit

Students in Southern Utah University’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences were invited to participate in a TikTok competition to share what they enjoyed about their experience at SUU. To compete, students had to submit a TikTok with the hashtag #SUYou between Oct. 6-8.

There were over 80 TikTok submissions with a wide range of content. Some mentioned places they had visited while being an SUU student. Others highlighted school events and activities. A few people talked about the best places — or, in one case, the best chairs — on campus.

On Oct. 10, a watch party was held on the Upper Quad to announce the winners. All students, regardless of their major, were invited to attend and enjoy snacks together.

The first place winner was Sierra Arroyo, who won the grand prize of $500.

There were four second place winners: McKay Bradshaw, Tanner Savage, Keiko Schwartz and Hannah Wall. They each won $200.

Lastly, the third place winners were Jessi Bird, Carter Coombs, Bryson Olsen, Lillian Puckett and the duo of Kassidy Larsen and Sara Morley. They won $100 each.

To see all the TikToks, click here.

Emily Waite, an HSS student representative who helped host the competition, felt that the event went very well. “I was so amazed to see how everyone’s individual experience at SUU was shown,” she said. “Because of its success, we hope to expand this event in the future!”

Article by: Andrea Rodgers

life@suunews.net

Photos by: Devan Call