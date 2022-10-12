Freedom to Choose Fundraiser features cast of ‘Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey’

On Oct. 15, Netflix’s “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” cast will gather together in support of the Freedom to Choose Fundraiser from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Cedar City’s Courtyard Marriott. The fundraiser will raise money for Holding Out HELP, a program focused on providing “those from a polygamous culture the care, support and resources to become independent and self-sufficient.”

Tickets for the fundraiser and dinner are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. All of the proceeds will go directly to HOH. The event will include dinner, six different guest speakers and live music performed by Acoustic Adventure. Two of the presenters will be from HOH while the other four will be “Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey” cast members sharing their stories in relation to the polygamist community.

Meggie McMullen, an organizer of Freedom to Choose, said that the event is nearly sold out, and she is thrilled with the overwhelming support.

“The fundraiser is multi-purpose,” McMullen said. “It will raise awareness in the local community on current events surrounding the Fundamentalist Latter Day Saints and the polygamist community and let those communities know about Holding Out HELP.”

According to HOH, it can be challenging for people who are trying to leave these cultures because they could lose access to their support system. While not all members of these communities face struggles, HOH is here for those that do.

“If an individual wants a change, there is someone who will be there for them to help and encourage them through it,” McMullen said.

The fundraiser’s seats are filling fast and may not be available for long, but donations will be accepted regardless and can even be made directly to HOH.

Story by: Kale Nelson

kalehnelson@gmail.com

Photo courtesy of Joao Cruz on Unsplash