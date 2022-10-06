The new Alumni Leadership Academy offers a chance for growth after graduation

Southern Utah University announced the upcoming Alumni Leadership Academy, a six-week program designed to help university alumni develop new leadership skills. The self-paced online course will extend from Oct. 11 to Nov. 22 and feature opportunities to meet with SUU’s President Mindy Benson and successful SUU graduates in various fields.

The class is structured not only to help participants develop technical leadership skills but also to keep alumni involved in the SUU community. Multiple topics will be covered throughout the six weeks, but each week will have a specific emphasis.

The subtopics include developing leadership identity, building great teams, being creative and developing new ideas, having crucial and difficult conversations, supporting and enhancing diversity and developing organizational culture.

Tanner Vario, the program manager for the ALA, claims that a program like this can be beneficial to alumni in all facets of their lives.

“Now more than ever, leadership is extremely important in the world, and we need good leaders who can lead at work, at home and in their communities,” Vario said. “By engaging in this program, we can also help enrich the communities of our alumni.”

The alumni involved as instructors in the program come from different backgrounds and worked together to develop the course with Vario and others. They have landed in several unique leadership positions and want to help other alumni do the same.

Vario believes that continuing to learn even after graduation is critical to success in the future.

“Learning really does live forever, and it is one of the most valuable things that somebody can invest in,” Vario said. “By establishing this program, we’re engaging our alumni and bringing them back to have that opportunity.”

For more information about the program, visit the Alumni Leadership Academy webpage.

Story by: Kale Nelson

Photo courtesy of Dylan Gillis on Unsplash