SUU hosts community service event to celebrate the presidential inauguration

Several community service events have been set into action as part of Mindy Benson’s presidential inauguration. The primary event opens to the community from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday in the Student Center Ballroom.

Participants have the opportunity to make fleece blankets for Iron County Holiday Assistance, create care kits for the Iron County Care and Share Shelter, and write notes of appreciation to valued members of the community.

Pam Branin, the director of the Community Engagement Center, explained how the event reflects Benson’s views.

“President Mindy Benson is really focused on people, place and purpose,” Branin said. “A service event addresses all three of those. We want to involve all of the people in our community in this positive purpose that helps establish our place.

Students, staff and other community members can arrive at any point throughout the event and participate in all or some of the different projects happening in the ballroom.

Branin has high hopes for these projects, wanting to strengthen bonds within the community. She is particularly looking forward to providing the fleece blankets, especially during the holiday season.

“We always provide [Iron County Holiday Assistance] with a handful of gifts and stocking stuffers,” Branin said, “but it’s nice to be able to provide them with something that’s a fun gift for all ages.”

The care kits, which will also be assembled in the ballroom, feature string backpacks filled with hats, gloves, socks, hand sanitizer, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes and other basic care items.

The CEC also plans to offer a variety of fun craft supplies to allow participants to write to a K-12 educator, a first responder, a healthcare worker or even somebody at SUU who has had a big impact in their life.

Two other opportunities for service will happen during the event as well, both from 3-5 p.m. However, these events will take place off-campus, with an option to ride out in an SUU van.

The off-campus events include repainting Coal Creek Trail Bridge and spreading fresh bark chips at Veterans Memorial Grove Park. The CEC is providing snacks and water to those who participate, but space is limited, so attendees must sign up as soon as possible. Closed-toed shoes are required.

All of the projects will provide a chance for people to brighten the lives of those around them and give back to their town, highlighting a spectacular week full of school spirit.

Article by: Kale Nelson

kalehnelson@gmail.com

Photo Courtesy of Joel Muniz on Unsplash