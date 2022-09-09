CDI’s opening social brings students together

The Center for Diversity and Inclusion hosted its opening social on Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center’s Starlight Room.

The evening opened up with introductions from everyone in attendance. Students were encouraged to share fun facts about themselves, and other students joined them as they related to what was shared. With over 50 students in attendance, there was no shortage of support from every corner of the room.

“We want students to feel comfortable in the spaces on Southern Utah University in classes and on campus,” said Coordinator for the Center for Diversity and Inclusion Landry Igiraneza.

Several of the CDI’s club representatives were present to inform students about their purpose and share information about their own opening socials. The CDI has nine diversity clubs on campus, each of them open to all students.

For those interested, eight of the nine clubs under the CDI’s leadership can be found on Instagram at the following links:

Those looking to join the Undoc Migrant Alliance, the ninth club in the CDI lineup, should email diversity@suu.edu.

The African Union Club strives to educate students about the African continent and its culture through cultural events, special panels and field trips. They meet every other Friday at 5 p.m. in the CDI offices, located across from the STIL Center in ST 101.

The Asian American Student Alliance’s goal is to inspire, empower and unite Asian American students. They meet every other Monday at 6 p.m. in the CDI offices.

The Black Student Union serves as a social support and education awareness club for everyone interested in African American culture. They strive to improve student relationships, promote awareness and offer community service. They meet Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in the CDI offices.

The Latinx Student Alliance works to create a sense of unity among Latino and non-Latino students. They meet on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. in the CDI offices.

The Middle East Club aims to shed light on the existing culture in the Middle East while highlighting arts, popular tourist locations and how to travel there. They meet Fridays at 4:30 p.m. in the CDI offices.

The Native American Student Association seeks to provide social, cultural and academic support to all students who join. They also often interact with other university clubs to serve a larger community. They meet every other Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the CDI offices.

The members of the Pacific Islander Student Association are dedicated to sharing their heritage while creating an inclusive environment. Through song, dance and learning, they hope to provide a home away from home for their members. They meet every other Monday at 7 p.m in the CDI Offices.

The Pride and Equality Club provides education and awareness on queer issues while encouraging a more inclusive campus and community. They meet on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the Education Building, room 111.

With each club waiting with open arms, all students, both incoming and returning, have the opportunity to build a community and learn with others on campus.

For more information contact the CDI at diversity@suu.edu.

Article and Photos by: Audrey Gee

news@suunews.net