37th annual Utah Summer Games to kick off with Opening Ceremonies

Since 1986, the Utah Summer Games have been conducted at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah, and 2022 is no exception. The festival for athletes of all ages and skill levels will return with the Opening Ceremonies on June 10 from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

SUU students and the community are invited to the Eccles Coliseum for the parade of athletes, traditional lighting of the cauldron and fireworks. There will also be a stunt performance from the Utah Jazz Bear and a concert featuring Always ABBA. Tickets for the Opening Ceremony can be purchased here.

“The games are all about community,” said Pace Clarke, executive director of the Utah Summer Games. “The opportunity to introduce 10,000 athletes and 30,000 spectators to Cedar City and SUU is just so incredible.”

For those looking for a free way to celebrate, the Utah Summer Games will also host a Summer Block Party in front of Eccles Coliseum on June 10 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to enjoy food trucks, face painting, music, games and entertainment.

SUU students sticking around in Cedar City for the summer are also encouraged to participate in the Games, whether it be signing up for a race or attending as spectators. No professional status is needed, and the events range from bowling to racquetball to Ultimate Frisbee. Click here to register.

“This will be my 19th Summer Games, and every second has just been so much fun,” said Jeannine Davis, USG office manager. “I once walked the 10k just to say I did it. If you’re thinking about participating, do it. ”

For more information about the Utah Summer Games, visit their website.

Story by Aspen English

eic@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games