Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed to the Supreme Court

The United States Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the Supreme Court on Thursday, April 7.

The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Jackson. All Senate Democrats voted to support the nomination while only three Republicans voted to confirm. This vote became necessary after the Senate Judiciary Committee was tied 11-11.

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was one of the three that voted in support of Jackson.

Prior to the confirmation, Romney announced he intended to support the nomination in a Tweet on April 4.

“After reviewing Judge Jackson’s record and testimony, I have concluded that she is a well-qualified jurist and a person of honor,” Romney said. “While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.”

Along with Romney, GOP Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murowski of Alaska also voted in support of Jackson.

Jackson’s new position will bring more diversity to the Court as she is the first black woman to ever serve in the position.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey and the only black lawmaker on the Senate Judiciary Committee criticized GOP Senators and their questioning of Jackson during the confirmation process.

Booker said that some questions asked “triggered a hurt in so many people I know and have encountered.”

Prior to the vote, Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia commented on the progression of racial inclusion in the government.

“Seeing Judge Jackson ascend to the Supreme Court reflects the promise of progress on which our democracy rests,” Warnock said. “What a great day it is in America today.”

Jackson’s nomination came after Justice Breyer announced his retirement in February. Breyer’s announcement gave President Joe Biden his first nomination to the Court.

Biden cannot formally appoint Jackson to office until Breyer officially retires from the Court. Breyer has said that he intends to retire at the end of his term in late June or early July.

