Calling all climbers: SUU Outdoors to host bouldering competition

Do you love to climb? Saturday, April 16, is the day to show off your skills and potentially win some prizes. SUU Outdoors will host a bouldering competition from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Climbing Tower in the J.L. Sorenson physical education building.

The competition will be divided into male and female divisions with beginning, intermediate and advanced categories in each. Contestants in each category have the chance to compete for first, second and third-place awards and prizes.

Contestants have the chance to win high-quality climbing and bouldering gear such as shoes, ropes, chalk bags and even a bouldering pad. Beyond placement awards, all who sign up will be entered into a raffle for even more prizes.

“There are definitely opportunities to win even if you don’t win in your division,” said Baylee Howe, an SUU Outdoors coordinator. Participants will also receive a swag bag upon registration.

The Climbing Tower will be closed from April 7-18 due to the competition. New routes will be introduced to the climbing center so all contestants have an equal opportunity to win.

This event is open to all SUU students and faculty as well as the Cedar City community.

“It should be a fun event. Everyone is welcome!” said Howe.

Entry is $15 for students and $20 for non-students. To sign up, click here. For more information, visit Basecamp in the Sharwan Smith Student Center next to Chick-fil-A or email bayleehowe@suu.edu.

Article by Lily Brunson

outdoors@suu.edu

Photos courtesy of SUU Outdoors