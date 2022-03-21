SUU Gymnastics takes third at MRGC Championship

The Southern Utah University gymnastics team placed third at the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Championship on March 19 in Boise, Idaho. Senior Shylen Murakami wowed the crowd, winning the individual championship on the bars.

The Flippin’ Birds finished with a strong 196.500, placing them in front of Brigham Young University who scored a 196.375. Utah State University ended up taking the MRGC championship with a dominating 197.025 and host Boise State University finished second with 196.550.

Floor

The T-Birds started first on the floor, scoring a 49.125. The performance was led by Aubri Schwartze with a 9.875 on her routine. Karley McClain followed with a 9.850 and Hailey Vultaggio and Hannah Nipp both posted a score of 9.825.

Vault

The vault was the Flippin’ Birds lowest score of the night, registering a 49.000. SUU was very consistent in scoring on the vault with Celine Barney scoring a 9.825 and Rachel Smith, Morgan Alfaro and Caitlin Kho finished with a 9.800. Vultaggio performed last, scoring a 9.775.

Bars

Murakami has been the go-to leader on the bars for the Flippin’ Birds this year. Earlier in the season, she posted a new record on the bars in a win against Utah State and was the highlight of the night by winning the individual championship on the bars with a score of 9.950. Mayson Bentley scored a solid 9.875 and Kho finished with 9.825.

SUU finished the rotation with McClain and Schwartze both scoring 9.800. Out of the four routines, Southern Utah scored the highest on the bars.

Beam

The Flippin’ Birds finished with a strong score on the beam, registering a 49.125. McClain led the team on the beam scoring a solid 9.875. Vultaggio followed with 9.850 and Schwartze finished with a 9.825. Murakami finished the beam routine with a 9.800.

Next up

The T-Birds will now await their postseason destiny, hoping for a berth to the NCAA Regionals after a solid finish to the season. The NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Gymnastic Selection Show will stream Tuesday, March 22, at 10 a.m. on NCAA.com

Article by: Anthony Colasuono

sports@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics