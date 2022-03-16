Meet your SUUSA 2022-23 candidates

The Southern Utah University Student Association is hosting its annual Student Elections. Over the past weeks, candidates have been campaigning for their chance to help SUU move forward with new leaders.

The SUUSA held primary elections for the School of Business’ senator ended on Friday, March 11, nominating two candidates for the general election. Alexis McIff and Matthew Watson won the nominations and are continuing on to the general election.

General voting opened March 16 at 8 a.m. and will close March 18 at 5 p.m. Results will be announced later that day at 5:30 p.m. in the Sharwan Smith Student Center Living Room with attendees being served ice cream. Candidates for all positions will be hosting mall tables in the student center throughout the week of general elections.

Heather Garcia, the assistant director of Student Involvement & Leadership, said, “We want people to vote and get engaged and get their voices heard.”

The Executive Council looks over the university’s student body, regardless of major or college.

Student body president candidate McKay Pollman is a junior majoring in exercise science. He is currently serving as a Lead, a peer mentor for sophomores and transfer students. One of his plans as president would be to create a campus medical clinic available for students.

Student body president candidate Kyler Harrison is majoring in political science and minoring in legal studies. He has worked as a Resident Assistant, Senator for the Humanities and Social Sciences College and Assistant Event Director. He hopes to raise mental health awareness and provide resources for students as president.

Academics vice president candidate Davi Kauweloa is a nursing major. One of her goals is to help every student have a peer mentor to help move towards career goals. She also wants to create more career fairs to help students connect with people of various disciplines.

Finance vice president candidate Cody Bolton is a sophomore majoring in accounting. He is currently serving as an ACE, a peer mentor for first year students. He intends to make students more aware and involved in the school’s finances, including the use of student fees.

Clubs vice president candidate Courtney Glad has spent the last two years working in the STIL Office. She has also been a leader in the Entrepreneurship Club and on the Student Management Club committee. Her objective is to help clubs get more recognition and involvement as well as holding club leaders accountable for keeping information up to date for students.

The Senate consists of students who work for and represent the individual colleges at SUU.

Education and Human Development senator candidate Moises Trejo-Garcilazo is a sophomore majoring in mathematics education. He has served on the Latinx Student Alliance Executive Council and as an official Utah Jazz Ambassador for SUU. He would focus on bringing in perspectives from people of various backgrounds and helping them to be heard.

Engineering and Computational Sciences senator candidate Andrew Wilks is a sophomore majoring in computer science. He currently works on the Student Programming Board and the Student Athletic Board. His plan is to help the science department to be more involved on campus and with student activities.

Engineering and Computational Sciences senator candidate Gabriella Yeager is a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering and double minoring in math and physics. She has participated in the Rocketbirds club, Service Leaders and the Alpha Phi sorority. She hopes to increase accessibility of resources to students including calculator rentals, scholarship opportunities and longer computer lab hours.

Humanities and Social Sciences senator candidate Justine Padilla is a sophomore majoring in psychology and minoring in family services. She has served in the Involvement Captains Program and is currently serving as the Assistant Event Director for SPB. Her goal is to spread awareness of the Humanities and Social Sciences program and to work alongside the Executive Council to help students’ voices to be heard.

Humanities and Social Sciences senator candidate Emily Waite is a sophomore majoring in anthropology and criminal justice. She has worked with the Health Occupations Students of America, National Society for Leadership and Service and as an Involvement Captain. She intends to help communication majors be aware of resources on and off campus and to build relationships with the rest of the community.

Performing and Visual Arts senator candidate Anna Wengreen is a sophomore majoring in art and minoring in art administration and graphic design. She has served as a peer mentor at SUU. One of her objectives is to provide traveling opportunities for art students so that they can learn and find inspiration from new locations and cultures.

Science senator candidate William Harrison is majoring in chemistry and minoring in biology and Spanish. He is currently working as an Ambassador for the Honors Program. His goal is to focus on supporting minority groups in the science field and making the science department an open learning environment.

Health Science senator candidate Natalie Flores is majoring in pre-nursing. She has served as the director of the Involvement Captains and as a leader of the Red Cross Club. Her plan is to build a good relationship between the health science students and their professors so that students can share their ideas on how to make positive change on campus.

Exploratory Studies senator candidate Kevin Gonzalez is majoring in interdisciplinary studies. He hopes to provide various assets to help students meet their basic needs on campus. This includes providing sanctuary for students with no housing.

Graduate senator candidate Robert Oliver is a first-year graduate student in the Public Administration program and has a Bachelor’s in political science and business management. He currently works as a graduate assistant for the Public Administration program. His goal is to be the mediator for students and help their voices to be heard.

Business senator candidate Alexis Mciff’s campaign is “Elevate Your Experience.” She intends to give business students real-life experience in the field with local companies. She also intends to help business students expand their prospects by providing leadership opportunities and trips to various industries.

Business senator candidate Makell Olsen currently serves on SPB and as a social director for Alpha Phi. Her objective is to create student connections. This will be done via student clubs, easy access to faculty and staff and relationships with SUU alumni.

Business senator candidate Matthew Watson is a junior majoring in hotel, resort, and hospitality management. He has worked as an HRHM student representative and the Hospitality Guild president. He will focus on networking the students from the business department with each other and the other departments at SUU.

To read all candidates’ full platforms and to vote for your 2022-23 Southern Utah University student government, click here.

Article by: Callie King-Stevens and Andrea Rodgers

news@suunews.net

Photos by: Andrea Rodgers