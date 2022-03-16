Don’t forget to wear green! SUU Outdoors hosts St. Patrick’s Day-themed climb

Thursday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day and SUU Outdoors is hosting a themed climbing night at the climbing tower in the J.L. Sorenson P.E. Building to celebrate this lucky day.

This event is an opportunity for seasoned climbers and beginners to come together, meet new people and practice their skills in climbing, belaying and top-roping for those who are certified. For those who attend and wear green, there will be a raffle along with prizes, treats and surprises.

SUU Outdoors will provide harnesses, shoes and ropes for climbers. They work hard to make these events beginner-friendly and accessible to all students.

Baylee Howe, the coordinator of SUU Outdoors, called this a “fun event to try out climbing and meet some new people.”

This will be one of many themed holiday climbs from this year. During the previous fall semester, the center hosted a costume climb for Halloween and an ugly sweater climb for Christmas. Earlier this semester, a successful Valentine’s Day climb was held.

Beyond themed climbs, the climbing tower is open every weekday from 5-10 p.m. and by appointment on Saturdays. It is free to all students and you can pick up gear and make reservations at the Cage in the PE building or at Basecamp, located next to Chick-fil-A in the Sharwan Smith Student Center.

SUU Outdoors will also be hosting a Bouldering Competition on April 16. Registration is $15 for students and winners will receive prizes and awards. To sign up for this event or to learn more about climbing, visit Basecamp, the PE building or check out the SUU Outdoors website.

Article by: Lily Brunson

outdoors@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of: SUU Outdoors