13-year-old Roosevelt girl reported “critically missing”

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Roosevelt Police Department in Utah are seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing 13-year-old girl.

Rylie Secrest vanished from her home in Roosevelt, Utah the morning of March 8, 2022. There is no history of her going missing before. Roosevelt police believe that Rylie may have left with an unknown adult male and that they may travel to Florida or Washington state. No suspect or vehicle information is available at this time according to police.

Rylie is 5’3”, weighs 125 lbs. and has hazel eyes and red hair. The NCMEC has a video and missing-person poster with more details.

To report any information regarding Rylie Secrest’s disappearance, contact the Roosevelt Police Department at (435) 722-2330 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

Article by: Janzen Jorgensen

news@suunews.net

Photo courtesy of MCMEC