SUUSA business senators face off in the primaries

Voting for the primary elections for the Southern Utah University Student Association opened Wednesday, March 7 and will close Friday, March 11 at 5 p.m. The primary is only for the senate position for the School of Business because there are three candidates.

SUU primary elections only occur when there are more than two candidates running for the position.

“The primary elections are smaller because not every contest needs a primary,” SUUSA VP of Academics Mitch Zufelt said. “Races with more than two candidates have a primary so students can dwindle down the candidates.”

There are three candidates who are running for the 2022-23 School of Business senator position: Makell Olsen, Alexis Mciff and Matthew Watson.

Olsen currently serves on the Student Programming Board and as the Social Director for the sorority Alpha Phi. She plans to focus on connecting with business students, getting students connected to teachers and alumni and increase career exposure for students.

“I believe that being involved is an important part of college and I want to be able to help the students within the School of Business find those connections,” Olsen said. “As a senator, you will be my top priority!”

Mciff aims to provide students with opportunities to connect with businesses through collaborative projects with teachers and local businesses, enhance leadership opportunities through SUU business organizations and create learning opportunities about specific industries through traveling.

“As business senator, I want to make the voice of the School of Business heard throughout campus,” Mciff said. “We have incredible students with amazing ideas and I will work to make sure they are heard.”

Watson is a junior and is studying Hotel, Resort & Hospitality Management and Event Planning. During the 2021-22 school year, he was the HRHM program’s student representative and the Hospitality Guide President. He plans to increase student involvement within the School of Business by hosting events, increase the visibility of the School of Business and increase the resources and recognition of all existing departments.

​​”If I’ve learned one thing as a business major, it’s the importance of networking,” Watson said. “I know that I have the drive, work ethic and innovative spirit required to make the School of Business all that it can be.”

General elections will open Wednesday, March 16 and will close Friday, March 18 at 5 p.m.

Article by: Danielle Meuret

news@suunews.net

Photo Courtesy of Student Involvement and Leadership