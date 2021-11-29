Canyon Creek Services calls community to action for holiday donation drives

Canyon Creek Services are preparing for the end of the year with a Giving Tuesday donation drive on Nov. 30 and other opportunities for Iron County community members to give to survivors of domestic and sexual violence this winter.

This year, CCS have set a $5000 donation goal for Giving Tuesday — an international initiative meant to “celebrate and uplift grassroots generosity and generosity as a universally held value,” according to givingtuesday.org. While Giving Tuesday is set for Nov. 30, CCS are currently accepting donations online.

This drive coincides with an imminent 15% cut in funding from one of their main sources according to their 2021 Giving Tuesday campaign webpage. In order to respond to the cut, CCS are seeking funding from the public in another campaign called Bridge the Gap which they are hoping to receive small monthly donations through.

Aside from the Giving Tuesday donation drive, CCS are extending their hands to the community they serve to donate holiday gifts, daily necessities and food for their shelters to the survivors who come to need CCS this season.

CCS is hoping to get their hands on anything from diapers and blankets for babies to toys, electronics and school supplies for children of all ages. They are also looking for toiletries, gifts and gift cards for the adult women who come to them between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Donors can also sponsor specific individuals and families for the holidays. In order to sponsor an individual or family, the donor must fill out and submit a form on CCS’ website — after which a member of the organization will reach out to the donor to solidify their sponsorship.

These individual sponsorships are opportunities for those with means to provide survivors with something to look forward to this holiday season.

Giving Tuesday, an initiative that started in 2012 to supplement the heavy doses of retail therapy that constitute Black Friday and Cyber Monday, has grown to an organization that operates “in every country on every continent” to foster the spirit of “radical generosity–” the concept that “the suffering of others must be as intolerable as our own” as they define it on their website.

To engender radical generosity in your own life, visit canyoncreekservices.org, givingtuesday.org and careandshare-ut.org to find more information on how to donate and volunteer for Iron County and its communities.

Article by: Janzen Jorgensen

Photo courtesy of Kira auf der Heide