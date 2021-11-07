Hone Hits Season-High On Senior Night as Thunderbirds Fall to Vikings

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Redshirt senior Stacey Hone put up a season-high and her second-highest career total in kills Saturday night as the Southern Utah volleyball team fell to Portland State 1-3 (27-29, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25).

Hone had 19 kills on a .409 hitting percentage with just one error on the night. She also contributed on three blocks for a total of 20.5 points. Fellow senior Corrin Peterson put up a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs in what was a big Senior Night for both of them.

Raegen Ashby led the team in blocks with four and Ronnie Robinson led the team in digs with 12.

Despite out-hitting the Vikings .199-.181, the Thunderbirds were not able to get the finishing touches they needed in the match. The Vikings had 81 digs and 66 kills, keeping the ball on the SUU side of the court.

The Thunderbirds found themselves in a 0-2 hole after playing two tightly contested sets, but played some of their best volleyball in set three. They hit a whopping .481 in the third set, committing just one attacking error, while holding PSU to a .139 hitting percentage.

They overcame a 3-0 start from the Vikings and had built a four-point lead at 17-13. They continued to build their lead until they took the set 25-19 and stayed alive.

The fourth set went down to the wire, but with the score tied at 23-23, the Vikings won two straight points to finish the set and the match.

The Thunderbirds have just two matches left in the 2021 season and will travel to take on Idaho State and Weber State next week.

Press Release By SUU Athletics