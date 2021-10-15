Professors React to Vaccine Mandate Decision

On Oct. 1, Interim President Mindy Benson announced that Southern Utah University will not mandate the vaccine for the spring 2022 semester. Many professors on campus had differing opinions about the decision.

As controversial as the idea of a vaccine mandate is, Southern Utah University’s administration wanted to give the entire SUU community a chance to voice their concerns. The decision was made after the university released a survey regarding opinions on the issue to the students, and three faculty forums and two student forums were held.

Dr. Paul Husselbee, associate professor of communication, supports the decision.

“A university president is a political animal who is constantly under attack from one constituency or another,” Husselbee said. “He or she walks a fine line, and it is important, for the sake of appearance if nothing else, that the president is not caught on the ‘losing’ side. Consequently, the president needs allies.”

“I learned long ago that when you openly oppose a president who needs allies, you suffer. For that reason, I support all the president’s decisions, even those with which I may disagree privately,” Husselbee said. “If given the opportunity to speak truth to power, I will not hesitate to do so, but once the president, provost, dean, or department chair has made the decision, it becomes my duty to support that decision. I support this one.”

Dr. Braden Bagley, assistant professor of communication, disagrees with the decision made.

“I’m not up in arms over it, but at the end of the day, people are going to do what they want to do,” Bagley said. “I think it would have set a good precedent for our university to have a vaccine mandate.”

Over 700 U.S. colleges have said on-campus students must receive the vaccine. However, many mandates fall into a legal gray area. With some colleges who require vaccinations, students or faculty can have religious, medical or personal exemptions.

Dr. Doug Bennett, assistant professor of political sciences, sees the mandate issue being politicized.

“I am vaccinated, I want everyone to be vaccinated,” Bennett said. “If there is to be a vaccine mandate, a mandate is a law. It should come the way our laws come. The people we elect should meet, debate, discuss and vote. Then, the executive should sign legislation.”

“Mandates for the sake of mandates, I don’t like,” Bennett continued. “What is the basis of the federal government’s authority to tell me that I have to get a vaccine? Or three shots, or four shots?”

While there is no federal mandate for universities, President Joe Biden said in a press conference that organizations with over 100 employees and all federal employees must be vaccinated in order to hold their job. However, Bennett questions the Biden mandate.

“Biden’s mandate has never been issued, that’s to say they never issued any paperwork. They held a press conference. How do you enforce a press conference?” Bennett asked.

SUU has implemented safety policies to help keep the students and staff safe from spreading the virus. When asked if SUU should do more, both Husselbee and Bagley suggested that the vaccination is the safest course of action.

“One thing I like that the university has done is they’ve had vaccine clinics, so you can go get a vaccine on campus,” Bagley said. “For the most part I agree with the decisions made, the vaccine mandate is the first one I would have liked to see go the other way.”

Like Bagley, Husselbee supports the idea of more students getting the vaccine.

“A thriving university campus is akin to one giant super-spreader event; it takes a relatively few infected people to create havoc for the rest of us,” Husselbee said. “In my opinion, people who choose not to be vaccinated also choose not to attend or teach classes, study and work in close quarters with others.”

With COVID cases increasing both nationally and at a local scale, some concerns have been raised if students should continue to receive the option to attend class virtually next semester.

SUU released a statement in August 2021 encouraging faculty to be flexible with their COVID academic accommodations:

“Acknowledging that students will be affected by COVID, faculty will need to ensure that necessary course content is made available to students who are expected to quarantine. While Zoom recordings are not required, they are recommended; the logistics will be up to individual faculty and/or departments.”

Husselbee teaches all of his classes remotely. However, he still feels that students should receive the option if they are taking precaution.

“I believe any student who does not feel safe should have the option to take classes online until the pandemic is over,” Husselbee said.

The decision left up to faculty members, allows professors like Bagley to determine what the best option is for their classes.

“We have enough online options, so if that’s what a student wants, they have that option,” Bagley said. “But if a student signs up for a face-to-face class, they’re making a commitment that they are okay with that expectation.”

Story by: Lexi Hamel news@suunew.net

Photos by: SUU.edu and Hakan Nural on Unsplash