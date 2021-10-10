SUU Volleyball Goes Winless in Their West Coast Roadtrip

The Southern Utah University volleyball team traveled to the West Coast for games against Portland State University on Oct. 7 and Sacramento State University on Oct. 9. The T-Birds were unable to win a single set, as they got swept in both games in the first three sets.

The match against Portland State was a quick one. The Vikings won in three straight sets (14-25, 16-25, 19-25) where they were phenomenal defensively. Overall they racked up 50 digs and caused the Thunderbirds to have their second worst hitting percentage of the year at .053%.

The bright spot for the T-Birds was that Reagan Ashby is continuing to perform at a high level, she racked up five total kills and had six blocks.

Closing out the road trip at Sacramento State, the T-birds were swept again, this time by the Hornets . SUU had early leads in both of the first two sets but were unable to stop Sacramento State’s long scoring runs and ended up losing both sets 21-25, and 22-25. The third set was tied 8-8 but the Hornets would again go on a scoring run and captured the final set 22-25.

Ashby had another good night, this time totaling nine kills in 13 attempts to go along with three blocks and six digs.

The Thunderbirds will be in the America First Event Center for their next four games, starting with Weber State University on Oct 14.

Article by: Parker Haynie Sports@suunews.net