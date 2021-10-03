Thunderbirds Unable To Close Out Against The Vikings

The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds loset another close game to the Portland State University Vikings, 20-13.

The Thunderbirds had a solid opening drive that lasted 6 six minutes, but only ended with a field goal. From that point on it was back and forth. The Vikings were able to take the lead 7-3 early in the second quarter, capped off by a 2 –yard touchdown run by running back Malik Walker.

The teams would head into half time tied at 10 a piece points each. The Vikings got the ball to start the second half but their drive would come up short with Thunderbird corner Kobe Singleton intercepting quarterback Davis Alexander. Singleton had a nice return into PSU territory but the T-birds offense again had to settle for just a field goal, taking a 13-10 lead.

At the start of the fourth, the game was tied again, 13-13. Portland marched down the field but defensive end Francis Bemiy came up big for the Thunderbirds with a huge fumble recovery at the 2 yard line. The T-birds then went 3 and out, and the Vikings were able to capitalize with a good return to set up a short field. Alexander was able to find the endzone on a 10 yard scramble and Portland State would take a 20-13 lead with 9:13 left in the fourth quarter.

Southern Utah struggled moving the ball all night with just 267 yards of total offense, and only 88 on the ground. Eventually, it came down to not being able to convert on Red Zone trips and off of turnovers. The Thunderbirds had 5 five Red Zone trips and only came away with one touchdown and 13 total points.

Southern Utah fallells to 1-5 on the year and 0-2 in conference play. The Thunderbirds will try to get their first conference win next week when they travel to Sacramento to take on Sacramento State University on Oct 9.

Story By: Parker Haynie Sports@suunews.net