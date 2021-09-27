Producer Derral Eves Talks Goal Setting and Passion at Alumni A.P.E.X. Event

Southern Utah University brought Derral Eves in for its Ask. Ponder. Educate. [X]. Alumni Spotlight speaker event on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Eves, who graduated from SUU in 1999, now works with clients across the globe to bring their companies into the limelight. He won “Ad of the Year” in the 2015 Webby Awards. He is the executive producer of the TV series “The Chosen” and founder of VidSummit, a conference featuring the top video creators and marketers.

Despite his success, Eves remains a family man, staying in southern Utah to be close to his family. He remains a firm supporter of SUU, crediting the school for introducing him to his passions.

“SUU started me on the path to where I am today,” Eves said.

As he spoke on his success and the ways in which the audience could find their own, he focused on the two aspects: mindset and goal setting. With those two things, Eves believes everyone can be successful.

“Nothing can stop you,” Eves said. “You might think challenges are going to be stumbling blocks, but they’re going to be stepping stones.”

Eves explained that his goals were so successful because he modeled them around the five S.M.A.R.T. steps. The acronym outlines that goals must first be specific, measurable, attainable, relevant, and time-based.

The goal setter must also focus on the who, what, when, where, why, and how of the goal. Vision is next, a clear pathway designed to amplify passion. It is then that the goal setter must understand the finish line.

Last but not least, Even encouraged the audience to keep a record of their goals and accomplishments.

“Write it down!” Eves said. “Hold yourself accountable, and you will succeed.”

For more information on A.P.E.X. events and speakers like Eves, visit the A.P.E.X. website.

Article by Audrey Gee

audreygee@suumail.net