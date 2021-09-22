Sports

Thundercast: Homecoming Week Preview

- by Christian Esparza

 

Christian and Parker give a recap of how volleyball, soccer, and football performed last week. With Homecoming Week upon us, what’s the outlook for how our sports will do?

Volleyball: Vs. Eastern Washington Thursday, Sep. 23 at 6 p.m, vs. University of Idaho Saturday at noon.

Soccer: Vs. University of Northern Colorado  Friday at 4:05 p.m.

Football: Vs. Eastern Washington Saturday at 6 p.m.

“The Thundercast” analyzes all things sports. Join Christian Esparza and Parker Haynie each week as they dive into sports analytics, post-game breakdowns, previews upcoming matches, and speculate. Want to get more involved with the podcast? Email or sports@suunews.net.

The library of episodes for “The Thundercast” can be located on the SUU News podcast page.

The SUU News Podcasts Network can also be found on Apple PodcastsSpotify, and Google Podcasts.

SUU News hosts a variety of podcasts covering topics such as sports, dating, pop culture, tabletop gaming, and SUU student stories. If you would like to be involved in an existing SUU News podcast, or to host your own, contact Nate Risener at podcast@suunews.net.

