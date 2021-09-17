Homecoming 2021: A Week of SUUper Events

Southern Utah University’s annual homecoming week is right around the corner, and this year’s theme is “Superheroes.” Starting on Sept. 20, the Student Programming Board will put on a variety of superhero-themed events for current SUU students, alumni, and the Cedar City community to enjoy. Each day will bring new festivities that rival the excitement of your favorite Marvel movie.

On Monday, Sept. 20, SPB will host a “Carpool Cinema” to kick off homecoming week. Students are invited to park at the Lower Practice Field and grab free popcorn and drinks to enjoy during a showing of “Thor: Ragnarok.” The movie will begin at 8 p.m., and students without cars are welcome to bring a blanket to set up on the grass.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, SUU will hold its annual Royalty Pageant to decide which students will represent the school during homecoming week. Students, faculty, and staff are invited to the Auditorium Theatre from 7-9 p.m. to watch the new, gender-neutral pageant and cheer on the school’s most impressive talent.

After a year hiatus, SUU’s highly anticipated Powder Puff Game will return on Wednesday, Sept 22. Students can watch two teams of female students compete against each other in flag football at the Eccles Coliseum from 7:30-8:30 p.m. A short pep rally will be held for the first half-hour.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, students can choose to be a superhero or villain during lightning-quick Minute to Win It games. Located in the Living Room from 7:30-9:30 p.m, the event will allow students to compete for SUU jackets, t-shirts, and more.

On Friday, Sept. 24, SUU will celebrate its 10th annual Forever Red on the Upper Quad from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Students, alumni, and the entire Cedar City community are welcome to attend the event. Food will be provided, along with scholarship drawings, live music, and fireworks. The concert will feature Metro Music Club, Chris Peterson, and Journey’s former lead vocalist, Steve Augeri.

“Forever Red is going to be amazing this year,” said SPB Event Director Rachel Belnap. “Because it’s the 10th anniversary, we’re going to do a lot of cool stuff.”

As is tradition, Saturday’s homecoming events this year will start in the morning and continue all day until the football stadium is empty. At 10 a.m., the annual Homecoming Parade will commence along Main Street, and everyone is invited to cheer on the dozens of floats participating.

At 4 p.m, the school’s first and biggest tailgate of the year will take place at Parking Lot 14. Free food, games, giveaways, and face painting will help students get hyped for the football game, which will begin at 6 p.m. This year, the Thunderbirds will oppose the Eastern Washington University Eagles.

Students are ecstatic for the return of a fully in-person homecoming week and its accompanying revelry. One senior, Tralei Casaus, said that this will be her third homecoming at SUU, and she’s sure it will be the best one yet.

“I can’t wait for the excitement in the stands at the football game. It’s my favorite event every year,” said Casaus. “Homecoming is the best week to make memories with friends that last a lifetime.”

To keep up with the Homecoming Week events, follow SPB on Instagram or visit their events page.

Story by: Elaine Lonborg

emlonborg@gmail.com