Everything You Need to Know About Graduation 

Graduation celebrations are just around the corner, and although graduation ceremonies have been split into two separate days — April 30 and May 1 — commencement ceremonies will still take place, celebrating the hard work Southern Utah University students have put in to receive their degrees.

For information regarding the graduation schedule and for more details on university activities, check out the graduation page on suu.edu.

Information for the Graduates

It’s important to make sure all fees have been paid and that the graduation survey (located in students’ mySUU portals) is complete, otherwise graduates won’t be able to receive their transcripts or diplomas.

On Thursday, April 29, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. graduates can pick up their cap and gown at the Hunter Conference Center, the building located next to Old Main and the Education Building.

For those receiving bachelor’s degrees, special medallions will be awarded to the graduates which can also be picked up at the same time students pick up their cap and gown. For a grade point average of a 3.8 or higher, students will be awarded Summa Cum Laude medallions, while those with a grade point average ranging from a 3.6 to a 3.799 will be awarded Magna Cum Laude medallions. Email Sheila Johnson or call 435-586-7715 for more information about the honors medallions.

For information regarding cords, stoles and regalia, visit suu.edu.

On the day of graduation, graduates should arrive for lineup at 8 a.m. and check in with their college, whose representatives will be located around the Upper Quad.

To receive professional photographs, graduates will be emailed a secure link and PIN from Island Photography. With questions, call 800-869-0908.

For those graduating, expect to receive two alumni magazines during the year and a monthly e-news from the SUU Alumni Association. For more information, follow the association on Instagram and Facebook.

Commencement Information

Click here to access the commencement program.

Gail Miller, a Utah businesswoman and philanthropist will be the keynote speaker at commencement on April 30 and May 1.

Information for Graduation Attendees

For those that weren’t able to request tickets ahead of time, there will be a guest stand-by line before each college degree convocation located at the southeast entrance of the America First Event Center. It’s important to note that stand-by seating is based on ticket availability and is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Overflow locations will be in the America First Event Center 229, Sterling R. Church Auditorium, Sharwan Smith Student Center Theater, SUU Auditorium and in Business Building rooms 126, 244 and 246.

For a map of campus, click here.

Class of 2021 Graduate Statistics

2,361 students are graduating, which is over 300 more than the class of 2020. 596 are receiving master’s degrees, and 1,473 are receiving bachelor’s degrees, the top five most popular degrees being biology, exercise science, nursing, communication and accounting and psychology (which tied for fifth place). 276 are receiving associate’s degrees, and 16 are receiving certificates.

The average GPA is 3.532, higher than last year’s GPA of 3.49.

The average age of graduates was 26.92, ranging from ages 17-64. Over 250 more females are graduating than males, and the class of 2021 includes 90 married couples graduating together.

The SUU graduates are from a wide variety of geological locations, coming from 36 countries, 40 U.S. states, one U.S. territory and 29 Utah counties.

Remarks from President Scott L Wyatt

This year has been a challenging one, but despite it all, over 2,000 SUU students completed their degrees.

President Scott L Wyatt congratulates not only those who are graduating this spring, but those who finished another year and plan to keep going until they complete their degree.

“This has been a challenging year, I know, what an understatement. It is a year for the history books. You experienced it,” President Wyatt said. “It might have slowed you down, filled you with anxieties, and been stressful. You might have lost a loved one, if so, we mourn with you. And yet all the while you kept moving forward.”

To read his letter to students at the close of the spring semester, click here.

For more information on graduation, browse the suu.edu website.

Story by: Liz Armstrong

news@suunews.net

Photos courtesy of suu.edu